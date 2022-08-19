Flash Flood Watch tonight, then more scattered storms this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, for the Roan Plateau, the Tavaputs Plateau, and the Upper Colorado River Valley. This includes the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar, the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Carbondale, Dotsero, Eagle, Silt, Rifle, and Minturn. Flash flooding can happen quickly. Be ready to move to higher ground of rising water threatens. Mudslides are possible on the burn scars of recent wildfires. Avoid creeks and small streams, even those that are dried up, as they will often fill and overflow first.

Areas of heavy rain are likely this evening. The heaviest rain will most strongly favor the Grand Mesa and eastern areas of the Grand Valley in addition to other areas of higher terrain. Storms can also bring gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely to be scattered about the area. There will be dry areas, but rain can fall heavily where it falls. We’ll cool through the 70s, with lower 80s in the dry areas. The heaviest storms will end by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain. Low temperatures will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy, and localized flash flooding is possible. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees around Grand Junction and 78 degrees around Montrose.

The Second Half of the Weekend

Showers and thunderstorms may be fewer on Sunday, but they can still be scattered about the area. Some storms can be heavy. The day will warm into the low-to-mid 80s for highs after starting the morning with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Drying & Warming Next Week

Showers and storms will be restricted to the mountains on Monday, then drying will follow for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Warming will accompany the drying. Our high temperatures will recover to the upper 80s and lower 90s next week. Friday could turn rainy.

