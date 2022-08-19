Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season.

In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping the team in Grand Junction and will continue to play at Suplizio Field. They also announced they plan on adding enhancements to Suplizio Field to " ensure it better serves the team and the grand junction community.”

The Rockies join their Pioneer League-mate Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC as teams owned by Future Legends. The Owlz and Hailstorm will both play in the Future Legends Complex’s Ticketsmarter Stadium when it opens next year in Windsor, CO.

In the Statement Mike Tollin with Future Legends said quote,

“We’ll be taking over at the end of the current season, and we have high hopes for the franchise. our goals are to put a winning ball club on the field, enhance the experience for fans attending the games, and truly make the team and its players an integral part of this baseball-loving community.”

The press release also included a statement from current ownership saying

“For everything there is a season—especially when it comes to baseball. Due to the changes in the affiliation of minor league baseball, GJR, LLC the current owners of the Grand Junction Rockies, believe that the season of its ownership of the team has run its course and that it is an appropriate time for this sale.”

The ownership group says that additional announcements regarding the team will be made in the future.

