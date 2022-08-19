Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

A little leaguer from Utah is on the mend after a tragic accident. (CNN, INSTAGRAM, OLIVERSON FAMILY, FROM RIA HAFEN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday.

Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that he loved him and Easton said he loved the coach back.

“It was great to hear his voice,” Ence said.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts is the 12-year-old's favorite baseball player. (@miraclesfortank via CNN)

Easton has been recovering in the hospital since the accident Monday. His MRI on Wednesday night came back normal, he has begun walking and walked to the bathroom on his own Friday morning, Ence said.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Ence spoke with reporters hours before Utah, representing the Mountain Region, played its first game of the tournament against Tennessee from the Southeast Region.

With Easton’s condition improving so quickly, his father, Jace will be back in the dugout to resume his role as an assistant coach. In addition, Easton’s brother Brogan was added to the team’s roster.

The 12-year-old fell off the top bunk while sleeping. (KSTU, JACE OLIVERSON, FACEBOOK, @MOOKIEBETTS, LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL, SPENCER BECK, CNN)

“You’re allowed to have 14 on a roster,” Ence said. “We had 13 and we were able to get Easton’s little brother Brogan to come and be with our team, so he arrived yesterday. The family is extremely excited. I think it’s going to be huge for the family in terms of the healing process to have Brogan be there.”

The coaching staff and parents have worked to keep the players’ attention on the upcoming games and enjoying the Little League World Series experience.

“Being kids they bounce back pretty quick. They’ve enjoyed it here and stayed busy,” Ence said. “It’s definitely been more stressful for the parents, but the kids are doing great.”

___

Jake Starr is a journalism student at Penn State.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring
Anderson's body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a...
‘I’m not sure if it’s a body or a mannequin’: 911 call adds mystery to body found burned in desert
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
Proposed Intiative #108 had obtained enough signatures to be included on the ballot.
Measure to establish dedicated state affordable housing fund obtains enough signatures to be on the ballot
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules