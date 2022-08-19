Upcoming and ongoing construction projects affecting traffic for the week of August 21

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has released it’s weekly report on upcoming construction that may affect traffic through next week. Some projects are ongoing from this week.

24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project - City of Grand Junction

The City asks for motorists to please slow down through the work zone.

Landscaping and clean-up are expected to be completed by early September.

G Road is now open, no traffic delays are anticipated

U.S. 6 & North Avenue median and resurfacing project - CDOT

Construction hours are between Sundays – Fridays, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. (night work).

The City states that one lane of travel in each direction will be open during the night work activities on North Avenue.

Currently, crews are working between 23rd Street and 29 ½ Road.

Daytime utility work on North Avenue is currently between 1st Street and 7th Street, with intermittent lane closures. The City stated that motorists should expect delays.

The City asks all motorists to be aware of the 30-mph reduced speed limit and 10′ width restriction throughout the length of the project.