Upcoming and ongoing construction projects affecting traffic for the week of August 21

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has released it’s weekly report on upcoming construction that may affect traffic through next week. Some projects are ongoing from this week.

24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project - City of Grand Junction

  • G Road is now open, no traffic delays are anticipated
  • Landscaping and clean-up are expected to be completed by early September.
  • The City asks for motorists to please slow down through the work zone.

U.S. 6 & North Avenue median and resurfacing project - CDOT

  • Construction hours are between Sundays – Fridays, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. (night work).
  • The City states that one lane of travel in each direction will be open during the night work activities on North Avenue.
  • Currently, crews are working between 23rd Street and 29 ½ Road.
  • Daytime utility work on North Avenue is currently between 1st Street and 7th Street, with intermittent lane closures. The City stated that motorists should expect delays.
  • The City asks all motorists to be aware of the 30-mph reduced speed limit and 10′ width restriction throughout the length of the project.
  • The project is expected to be completed by mid-November

392 W. Ridge Blvd., utility construction - Private

  • Tuesday, August 23 thru Friday, August 26, West Ridges Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between School Ridge Road and Ridge Circle Drive.
  • A detour Route will be in place.
  • Resident access will be provided.

Coulson Avenue (AKA 17 Road) and K 3/4 Road intersection, utility construction - City of Fruita

  • Tuesday, August 23 thru Friday, August 26, the intersection of 17 Road and K ¾ Road and south approximately 450′ down 17 Road will be closed.
  • A detour route will be in place.

