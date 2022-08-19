Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports put on hold

Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed.(Source: Gray News)
By SAM METZ
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year.

Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law on hold until a legal challenges is resolved came after he recently rejected a request by Utah state attorneys to dismiss the case. Most Utah schools students head back to classes this month.

Attorneys representing the families of three transgender student-athletes filed the lawsuit challenging the ban last May, contending it violates the Utah Constitution’s guarantees of equal rights and due process.

Similar cases are underway in states such as Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.

The issue of whether transgender girls should be allowed to participate in female sports has become flashpoint across the U.S. with Republican lawmakers passing legislation to block them based on the premise it gives them an unfair competitive advantage.

Transgender rights advocates counter that the rules aren’t just about sports but another way to demean and attack transgender youth.

As of March, the Utah High School Activities Association knew of only one transgender girl playing in K-12 sports who would be affected by the ban.

The association, which organizes leagues for 85,000 students, has said there have been no publicly made allegations of competitive advantage concerning any of the state’s four transgender youth athletes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring
Anderson's body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a...
‘I’m not sure if it’s a body or a mannequin’: 911 call adds mystery to body found burned in desert
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
Assault-style rifles in a gun store.
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
Ethel Diehl hasn’t let her age stop her from doing what she loves.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban