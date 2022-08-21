One person dead in fatal car crash

A car crash Saturday night killed one man that took place in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive.
A car crash Saturday night killed one man that took place in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive.(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m..

Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.

Alcohol and speed are both being looked at as factors.

No further information is released at this time. Updates will be made when they are available.

