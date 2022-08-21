Paddleboard Adventure Company hosts fundraiser for animal shelter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you have a dog in need of a bath, you’re in luck. This weekend, Paddleboard Adventure Company is providing this service for a small fee that will benefit Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary.

“So you can bring your dog down, and for $5, we’ll give them a wash, and all that money will go to the sanctuary,” said Caleb Ferganchick, the shop manager.

Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Animal Shelter, says donations are essential to provide the best care for animals in need.

“So the donations cover all of the care for the animals,” added Dyer.

That includes the facility, staff, vaccines, and the list goes on. Dyer says they see an increase in donations.

“We are seeing a steady increase, which is really, really exciting,” describes Dyer. “Because with more donations, we’re able to spread the word more and adopt more animals out and also provide a happier place for them while they’re at the rescue.”

According to the Humane Society of the United States, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, several shelters across the nation saw a decrease in donations.

Dyer adds they’re so grateful for the love they are receiving from the community that will allow them to continue saving animals.

“We feel so lucky to be able to do this work,” explained Dyer. “Saving animals is a lot of work, but it is very rewarding. Every single animal we save makes room for another one to come in. So with the donations, it just lets us feel the love more and more people coming together so we can save more animals.”

The Paddleboard Adventure Company will host another wash on Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

