Warming trend and dry conditions to return

Futurecast Rainfall
Futurecast Rainfall
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.

A few light scattered showers pushed the Western Slope earlier today, and Grand Junction and Montrose received some of the scattered showers. While conditions throughout the remainder of the evening will continue to stay mostly dry, there is another slight chance that a brief pop-up storm will push the Grand Valley. High temperatures have remained in the mid to lower the 80s for Grand Junction and Montrose. For tonight, conditions will remain dry across most Western Slope with some cloud cover. Temperatures in Grand Junction will fall into the lower 60s and in the mid-50s for Montrose. Any active systems in the higher elevations will also taper off to dry conditions.

By tomorrow, another round of scattered showers and storms will again make its presence across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, there is a better chance of this system moving through the morning and evening hours; otherwise, conditions will stay dry sitting under partly cloudy skies. Montrose will have a better chance of receiving more scattered showers and storms as these dynamic systems will target areas in the San Juans before slowly moving Northward. Temperatures tomorrow will start the next warning trend for Grand Junction and Montrose, and while they will stay in the mid-80s to upper 70s, tomorrow will start the subsequent warming trend.

By the start of the work week, conditions will remain primarily dry, while a slight chance of a brief light sprinkle could occur in the Grand Valley. Sitting under partly cloudy skies on Monday for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will start to push away as we progress towards the middle of the week. As a result, temperatures in both Grand Junction and Montrose will gradually begin to rise back into the lower 90s for Grand Junction and mid-80s for Montrose. Cloud cover builds up again by Friday, and temperatures take a slight dip before returning to the lower 90s and mid-80s by the start of the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

