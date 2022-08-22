Decomposing body found in trunk of BMW in Las Vegas, police say

Police in Las Vegas are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex at 3600 West Tropicana just after 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. (Source: KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A decomposing body was found in the trunk of a BMW in Las Vegas Friday afternoon after a 911 caller reported smelling a “foul odor.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

The white BMW was parked outside an apartment complex. After receiving the tip, officers discovered the decomposing body inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Police do not know how long the body has been there and have not released further details.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
One person dead in fatal car crash
Road closed graphic.
I-70 closed due to flash flood warning
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex
Scavenging bears are a relatively common sight in Steamboat, and according to residents, this...
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
FILE - Zion National Park on Nov. 30, 2021, near Springdale, Utah
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
Vehicles in Dallas experience flooded roadways on Monday morning.
RAW: Flooding seen on Dallas interstate
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs