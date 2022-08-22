Drier and warmer start to the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weekend brought a bit of beneficial rainfall at times and cooler temperatures to a large chunk of the Western Slope, but we’re trending toward the drier and warmer side of things into the start of the new work week. We started the morning with quite a bit of cloud cover, but mostly sunny to sunny skies are starting to take over through the middle of the morning around much of the region. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to sunny skies through the rest of the day across the western half of the Western Slope, but the higher elevations of the eastern San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide could still see one more round of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Highs should wind up in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s across the drier half of the region. Any rain quickly comes to an end through the evening and overnight hours, and we should see mostly clear to clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Drier air continues to filter into the region over the next couple of days, continuing to bring us mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures through the middle of the week. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday, then some middle 90s could be possible in some of our valley locations by Wednesday afternoon. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will still be possible in some of the higher elevations, particularly the Continental Divide, but overall coverage should be decreasing through the middle of the week.

Better moisture will increase rain chances around the region on Thursday and Friday, dropping highs back down into the 80s. It’s still too early to nail down exact specifics, but evidence is definitely there enough to bring better rain chances and cooler temperatures back into the region by the end of the work week. We’ll dry out once again into the weekend, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies returning, as well as highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

