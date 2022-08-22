Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.
FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.

Locke took that step after prosecutors said that Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was initially arrested last October on charges alleging he participated in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, the top charge in an indictment against him. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison while federal sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend additional years in prison.

Maxwell and five co-defendants were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The scheme allegedly involved using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers on Long Island and in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Maxwell rose to prominence after “Trap Queen,” his debut single, reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
One person dead in fatal car crash
Road closed graphic.
I-70 closed due to flash flood warning
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex
Scavenging bears are a relatively common sight in Steamboat, and according to residents, this...
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in

Latest News

The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
Brittany Taylor just moved into her apartment two days ago. She awoke Monday to find it flooded.
RAW: Woman wakes to flooded Dallas-area apartment
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end