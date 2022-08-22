US 160 closed for paving in Monte Vista

Monte Vista detour map Colorado
Monte Vista detour map Colorado(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced a temporary, restricted closure of US Highway 160 for through traffic as crews pave Main Street/US 160 from Jefferson Street to Henderson Road in Monte Vista.

The closure began today and will continue through Wednesday, August 24, weather permitting. Closures will occur between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the day for work traffic.

Traffic will still be able to access all businesses along Highway 160 but should use caution while in the work zone, watching for signs, cones, barrels, and flagging personnel.

Traffic passing through will be detoured south through city streets. Motorists should plan additional time for their commute.

