Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Charlie'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Charlie!

Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He loves giving kisses and cuddles and he loves to get belly rubs. Charlie would be best as an only pet and would make a great companion for someone to sit on the couch and watch TV with. Charlie likes to go on walks and has good stamina.

Charlie is neutered and up to date on all of his immunizations.

If you are interested in adopting Charlie contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

