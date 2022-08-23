New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”

The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features 40 toppings, 8 sauces, and 8 salad dressings for patrons to customize their pies and salads.

Later this summer, on September 6, Mod Pizza will be hosting a community celebration day. All pizza sales for the day will be donated to the District 51 foundation.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.