Palisade Board of Trustees to decide whether to approve city election on fall ballot

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Board of Trustees will decide whether to approve letting Mesa County add a city election to the upcoming fall ballot. The Palisade Tourism Advisory Board wants to bump up lodging fees, by state law requires any tax increase to be approved by voters.

Officials say that it could save the city thousands if the issue is added to the November general election ballot. Instead of paying about $10,000 for a city vote, the city can pay the county a little over $2,000 to Mesa County.

This story will continue to develop over the next few months leading into election season.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.