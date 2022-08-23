Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Colorado'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Colorado'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!

Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.

If you’re interested in adopting Colorado, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbine Park
Road closed graphic.
I-70 closed due to flash flood warning
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Charlie'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’
GJHS Baseball coach Will Dixon to Step Down
GJHS Baseball coach Will Dixon to Step Down