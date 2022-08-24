Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

Latest News

FILE - Susan Newman, left, and Nell Newman arrive at the SeriousFun Children's Network event at...
Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation
FILE - Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults.
Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults
Harley Davidson
You could win a 2008 Harley!
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers sue for over $878K in fees