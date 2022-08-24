Commerce City man charged for stealing fentanyl, replacing vials with other substance

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Contributed)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced that Christopher Robert Pattinson, a 40-year-old of Commerce City, has been indicted on charges of obtaining a controlled substance by deceit and tampering with a consumer product.

According to the plea agreement, between November 8, 2021, and January 13, 2022, Pattinson tampered with fentanyl by removing it from 20 vials and replacing it with another substance, with reckless regard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of bodily injury.

The indictment also states that between November 5, 2018, and January 12, 2022, the defendant also gained access to fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance by fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge, by misrepresenting that a vial, or vials, of fentanyl were used for a patient, when in fact the defendant was obtaining the fentanyl for personal use.

The defendant made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty on August 22, 2022.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI).

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

Latest News

Delta County Fairgrounds will collaborate with residents to plan a new playground for their...
Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground
Francisco Mata, left, Kira Nevayaktewa, Quintin Nahsonhoya and Felicia Mata help lay a concrete...
Hopi teens see need for skateboarding park, make it happen
FILE - Seaman Paul Martinez hugs his wife and daughter after returning from a six-month...
Military families’ housing benefits lag as rents explode
KKCO COORSTEK
KKCO COORSTEK