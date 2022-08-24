Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Health Foundation, based out of Denver, has approved Delta County’s application for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant.

Delta County plans to assemble a small group to assist with the input on the design of a new playground area on the Delta County Fairgrounds.

“The Colorado Health Foundation is excited to support Delta County in their efforts to focus equitable design and community engagement practices for the comprehensive re-imagining of their County Fairgrounds,” said Sean Dollard, Program Officer with the Foundation. “This funding opportunity has a compelling trajectory toward ensuring all physical activity spaces are designed with community members’ intent top of mind, which will always culminate toward the most equitable activation of public spaces.”

“Our hopes are that we can recruit an underserved population of residents, of many different ages and backgrounds, to participate in these focus group type meetings whose voices are not normally heard when it comes to the development of community spaces.” said Lindsay Mitchell, Public Information Specialist for Delta County. “This area of the fairgrounds is going to be a carefully designed space that meets the needs of many different residents in the county, so it is the County’s priority to make their voices heard and their ideas taken into consideration throughout the process.”

Delta County plans to construct their group of residents by pairing with local organizations, schools, and health providers.

Residents that agree to actively participate in this project will be compensated for their time, with travel expenses and childcare taken care of.

“We are also talking about other exciting ideas of unique ways to compensate the group,” said Mitchell “such as partnering with The Nature Connection to do active workshops in nature, giving away outdoor gear, and even bringing in the rock climbing wall for some of the gatherings.”

This grant will help prepare Delta County for the application of the full grant later this year that could potentially fund the construction costs of the new playground area.

