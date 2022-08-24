Dry and warm today, better rain chances on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day today like we did yesterday around the Western Slope--with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunny skies through the rest of the morning, then some clouds will start to bubble up once again through the afternoon. One or two showers and storms could develop in the highest elevations around the region, but the vast majority of us will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s and 90s. Any of the extremely small amount of rain that could be out there this afternoon dissipates quickly through the evening, but clouds will continue to build into the region overnight tonight and into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

We’ll start our Thursday morning off with partly cloudy skies, then clouds continue to increase through the day as we see scattered showers and thunderstorms on the increase into Thursday afternoon. Some of the lower elevations could see a few showers at times, but most of the better rain chances will continue to stay in the higher elevations. A few light showers could continue to fall through the evening and into the overnight hours Thursday night.

Friday will likely be the best chance that the Western Slope sees scattered showers and thunderstorms, regardless of elevation. Some slightly drier air will start to move in late in the day on Friday, which will dry us out and bring down those rain chances quite a bit into the weekend. We’ll still see partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies continue to move in by early next week, and highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.