Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery

(KKCO)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music.

It’ll take place on the lawn of Two Rivers Winery, located at 2087 Broadway in Grand Junction. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7.m. Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or by the bottle.

Tickets are available in advance at a discounted rate at Two Rivers Winery and The Art Center, or online at the Art Center website. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

All proceeds will benefit the Art Center of Western Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

Latest News

City of Fruita Colorado
Final Fruita Food and Brews
Harley Davidson
You could win a 2008 Harley!
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers sue for over $878K in fees
Fire fighter gear contain hazardous chemicals that can cause cancer.
Health risks linked to fire fighter gear