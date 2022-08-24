NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsoure)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fair warning, once you hear the sound of a black hole, you can’t unhear it and it is a little terrifying.

NASA shared a 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas, which can be translated into a note.

To be clear though, the actual note is one humans can’t hear. It is about 57 octaves below middle C.

NASA says they shifted the note so we could hear it by amplifying it and mixing it with other data they have about black holes.

The spooky sound will be perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
The war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.
GRAPHIC: Six months of war in Ukraine impacts globe
A hawk flew into a home in Eau Claire, Wis. on Aug. 22, 2022. It was safely removed by Eau...
Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day