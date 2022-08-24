Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2 vote, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington, who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for a man facing execution for the 1997 hammer killing of a man.

Stitt’s decision on Wednesday paves the way for 50-year-old James Coddington to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s Choctaw home in 1997.

During a clemency hearing this month before the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board, an emotional Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and said he’s a different man today.

The panel voted 3-2 to recommend Coddington for clemency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A Kentucky nurse was terminated and reported to the state's Board of Nursing following criminal...
Officials: Nurse accused of killing 97-year-old vet by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the administration completed its review of...
Biden administration responds to Iran’s offer on nuke deal
Sophia Canales, 22, is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a...
Former teacher’s aide charged with raping 12-year-old student, officials say