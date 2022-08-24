Showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado on Thursday. Activity will be scattered, so it won’t be all day rain for anyone. It’s also likely that some areas will stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be dry. Amid increasing clouds, we’ll cool slowly from mid-90s around 6 PM to upper 80s by around 8 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s soon after 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction and 59 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy at times. Localized flash flooding is possible. Rain may be primarily over the mountains during the afternoon and then more common in the valleys in the evening. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction and 83 degrees around Montrose.

Our Next Rain Maker

Showers and storms will increase Thursday and Friday as a low pressure trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere approaches from the west. It will draw moisture northward from the Pacific Ocean and then turn that moisture into clouds and rain for us. Showers and storms will be most abundant over the higher terrain during the afternoons Thursday and Friday. The evenings offer the biggest potential for rain in the valleys. Drier air will start to sneak into Western Colorado from the northwest late Friday, so Thursday is probably the best chance for rain for our area.

Drying This Weekend

Even with drier air infiltrating our area, lingering moisture will bring the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. The catch is most of that rain will fall over the mountains, and the chance for rain is considerably smaller in the valleys.

Continued drying will come with warming next Monday through Wednesday.

