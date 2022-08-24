USDA plans to give $550M to help struggling farmers

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who...
Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has earmarked more than half a billion dollars to fund initiatives for farmers.

This comes from two provisions signed into law under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.

The rest is designated for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s program that focuses on educational opportunities for minority-serving institutions.

Groups and organizations interested in either program need to apply by late October.

President Biden signed his signature health care and climate bill into law. (CNN/POOL/SENATE TV/HOUSE TV/NYSE)

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

Latest News

FILE - Chef Mario Batali departs municipal court in Boston on May 24, 2019, after pleading not...
Mario Batali settles 2 lawsuits alleging sexual assault
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A Kentucky nurse was terminated and reported to the state's Board of Nursing following criminal...
Officials: Nurse accused of killing 97-year-old vet by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine