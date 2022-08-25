Better rain chances arrive today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We still saw quite a bit of sunshine to start the day around much of the Western Slope, but there were also quite a bit more cloud coverage to go along with it. Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the morning, then we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region into the afternoon. Much of the rain is expected to first develop over the San Juan Mountains early this afternoon, then push north and east through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place while the rain arrives, and we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s. Heavy rain is possible in some of these storms, especially those over the San Juan Mountains, so we’ll have to watch for some local flooding concerns. A few showers and storms could persist into the overnight hours, otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Moisture will continue to remain in place on Friday, bringing yet another round of showers and storms to the Western Slope throughout the day. Drier air will start to filter into the region overnight Friday night and into early Saturday morning, pushing much of the better rain chances into the higher elevations of the region. We’ll continue to dry out and warm up into Sunday.

Dry air continues to crash down into the region by Monday, clearing out many of the clouds that will continue to remain in place through the weekend. We’ll see sunny skies with a few clouds each afternoon into the opening half of the next work week, with highs warming into the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s--a little bit above average for this time of year.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.