Colorado Parks and Wildlife annouces new grant program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced they would distribute $1.3 million in funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). The program allows organizations that traditionally excluded certain youth to apply for financial support. Youth groups in communities of color, LGBTQ, native and indigenous, and the disabled, now have an opportunity to explore the outdoors.

“It’s not a program that CPW will be taking on and taking kids outside in a way that CPW knows. Part of this program is really about trusting communities to know what their communities need and how their community wants to engage with the outdoors,” said Andrea Kurth, CPW Outdoor Equity Program Manager. The OEGP allows community organizations focusing on the outdoors to apply for the grant program.

According to Kurth, this is a new program in the state this year. Governor Polis signed into law last year to increase access to outdoor opportunities for all Coloradans and to provide the resources to underserved youth and communities to help improve environmental learning opportunities, public health, and outdoor fun.

Some organizations that can increase outdoor access include nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes. In addition, organizations that have not previously received OEGP funding can apply with this new grant for up to $150,000.

This June, $1.8 million in grants was awarded to 43 organizations. This fall will bring along $1.3 million in funding, and in the coming years, the OEGP will eventually distribute up to $3 million annually to support outdoor education programs and conservation opportunities. Any groups or organizations that want to apply for the upcoming fall season can do so up to September 30, 2022, using this link. According to Kurth, once the application window closes, applicants may not hear back until December to know if they received the grant or not.

