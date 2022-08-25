Colorado State Patrol reports over 14,000 calls this year reporting impaired driving

The Denver CSP dispatch office.
The Denver CSP dispatch office.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it has received over 14,370 calls reporting impaired driving since January.

“Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”

The CSP first implemented the reporting program, called Star CSP for its phone number (*277), was first established in 1998. According to the CSP website, it has received more than 230,000 reports over the past 24 years.

The CSP shared these key signs to identifying impaired drivers:

  • weaving in and out of traffic
  • swerving and straddling the lane marker or center line
  • going the wrong way in traffic
  • driving without headlights at night
  • taking wide turns
  • erratic braking
  • aggressive driving/risky driving behavior
  • impeding traffic

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero

Latest News

(L) Carter Jennings, age 20, and (R) Evan Stauter, age 18.
SWAT standoff results in two arrests
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
Montrose County sees first death from West Nile Virus this season, health officials express concern
Kevin Priola
Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems
FILE - Election officials empty a ballot drop box.
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election