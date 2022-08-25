Colorado State Patrol reports over 14,000 calls this year reporting impaired driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it has received over 14,370 calls reporting impaired driving since January.

“Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”

The CSP first implemented the reporting program, called Star CSP for its phone number (*277), was first established in 1998. According to the CSP website, it has received more than 230,000 reports over the past 24 years.

The CSP shared these key signs to identifying impaired drivers:

weaving in and out of traffic

swerving and straddling the lane marker or center line

going the wrong way in traffic

driving without headlights at night

taking wide turns

erratic braking

aggressive driving/risky driving behavior

impeding traffic

