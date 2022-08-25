Former Mesa Co Deputy Co Clerk expected to testify against indicted clerk Tina Peters

Belinda Knisley after turning herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Belinda Knisley after turning herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A possible blow to indicted Mesa County Court Clerk Tina Peters’ defense. Peters is accused of election tampering.

And Thursday afternoon, Belinda Knisely, a former deputy clerk is expected to cut a deal with prosecutors that will keep her out of prison in exchange for testifying against Peters and others in the case.

Knisely has already signed the deal. She’s accused in connection with making copies of election data and sharing that computer content with the public in an effort to prove the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

Court documents say Knisely admitted she knew about and participated in a “scheme with Tina Peters and other identified people to deceive public servants from both the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and Mesa County. The document continues to state, “This scheme, which was significantly directed by Tina Peters, ultimately permitted an unauthorized individual to gain access to secure areas inside the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office so that this person — fraudulently held out to be improperly titled as Gerald Wood, but who was later identified to actually be Conan Hayes — could participate in Mesa County’s trusted build with Tina Peters and Sandra Brown.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
The top three risk factors are tobacco use, drinking too much alcohol and having a high body...
Almost half of global cancer deaths caused by preventable risks, study says
Houses dot the landscape at Colorado's Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in...
Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals
Mud and debris piling up on the streets
Moab community left cleaning up after major flooding

Latest News

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Crawford Reservoir at Crawford State Park
Colorado Parks and Wildlife annouces new grant program
A man skiing down one of the slopes at Purgatory Ski Resort during the 2021-2022 winter season
Purgatory Ski Resort making improvements for the 2022-2023 winter season