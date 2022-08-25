Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent.

According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.

The health department, in preparation, is asking the community to participate in a short survey to determine their interest in receiving this vaccine booster.

“At this point, the public health clinic has ordered an initial shipment of the vaccine, and we expect to begin administering it in early September,” said Sarah Gray, MCPH communication specialist. “This will help us plan for vaccination clinics coming up in the fall to see how much of a need there will be for the booster.”

The survey can be found here.

