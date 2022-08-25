Montrose County sees first death from West Nile Virus this season, health officials express concern

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health announced Thursday that it has seen its first death from West Nile Virus in 2022. Officials state that the victim was in their 50s and had underlying medical conditions, and likely contracted West Nile somewhere in the county earlier this month.

Officials expressed concern about the severity of the virus this year. “Montrose County Public Health is urging individuals to protect themselves from West Nile Virus—five of the eight patients who have had West Nile Virus have been hospitalized—that is a concerning number,” said Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos.

Montrose County reported 12 cases of West Nile Virus in 2021.

MCPH stated that most people infected with West Nile Virus never develop symptoms, with only 20% expressing flu-like symptoms, and fewer than 1% develop serious, life-threatening symptoms. People over the age of 60 or with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, and MCPH suggests seeing a health care provider if you develop severe headaches or confusion.

“Several of the patients this year have developed additional conditions such as encephalitis and/or meningitis as a result of West Nile Virus,” said Montrose County Public Health Medical Advisor Dr. Joe Adragna, MD, MHA, MGA. “West Nile Virus can cause long-term complications in the young and elderly. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Use of screens, long sleeves and pants, DEET based repellent, and avoiding peak times like the cool morning or evening can help reduce your risk.”

MCPH suggests to practice the following habits to protect yourself and your home:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus, and para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. Follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.

Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Drain standing water around your house at least once every week. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys, and puddles.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

Replace outdoor lights with yellow “bug lights”. These attract fewer mosquitos. These do not repel mosquitos, just limit the amount.

For more information, visit the department’s West Nile virus web page

