Drier air to move back into the area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have stayed primarily dry throughout most of the day here in the Grand Valley. In our mountains, though, we continue to experience scattered thunderstorms and will taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. There is a chance that a brief scattered shower will pass over the Grand Valley, leading to midnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 60s, sitting under mostly cloudy skies for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions will start to dry out towards the early morning hours tomorrow.

By tomorrow, the setup will be very similar to today. In Grand Junction, cloud cover will continue to hang around the area throughout most of the day, leading to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon hours, our mountains and the high country will slowly experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will continue to expand across the Western Slope targeting the higher elevations. Montrose can have a passing shower around the evening hours. The best chance for a scattered thunderstorm in Grand Junction will be around the late evening into the nighttime hours.

Temperatures tomorrow will continue to stay slightly below average in Grand Junction in the lower upper 90s, and Montrose will remain in the lower 90s. By the start of the weekend, drier air moves across the Western Slope. Our valleys will start seeing plenty of sunshine and light cloud cover, which will continue into next week. Temperatures will continue to stay slightly below average in the upper 80s for Grand Junction on Sunday before next week, where temperatures will slowly rise back into the mid-90s.

In Montrose for this weekend, temperatures will remain in the mid-80s. By next week, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and sit under the same dry conditions as Grand Junction. Plenty of sunshine will remain in the forecast with some light cloud cover.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

