Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction Now Along the Western Slope

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction is now open for business!

Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction provides the opportunity for anyone to try their shaved ice experience. The truck is fully equipped with lights, music, flavor options and even has a scented spray to help draw customers in with a beach vibe smell.

The Kona Ice Truck of Grand Junction also hosts fundraisers to help give money back to the community.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
KKCO 11 News at Noon - VOD - clipped version
Swat Stand Off Follow Up
Swat Stand Off Follow Up
Peters Lawsuit, Peters Wants Reimbursement for Recount
Peters Lawsuit, Peters Wants Reimbursement for Recount
Sit down With Mesa County Rep. Chair Kevin McCarney
Sit down With Mesa County Rep. Chair Kevin McCarney