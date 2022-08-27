A beautiful weekend ahead for us

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A quick system moved through the Grand Valley towards the evening hours earlier today, bringing along a few scattered showers. The Flash Flood Warning for the Pine Gulch Burn Scar and Watch for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar have expired. Once the system passed over the Grand Valley, a cold front tailored right behind it. The cold front also brought dry air into the region, leaving the Grand Valley with partly cloudy skies for the late evening hours, and temperatures are cooling to their overnight lows. For tonight, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will fall into the lower 60s and 50s, sitting under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

By the start of the weekend, that dry air will continue to stick around for most of the Western Slope. We will start our Saturday with plenty of sunshine before some light cloud cover will begin to build in towards the afternoon hours. The higher elevations do have a chance of receiving more scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the afternoon hours.

Temperatures tomorrow will start warming up again, rising into the mid to upper 80s for Grand Junction and Montrose, and the same for Sunday. The temperatures begin to get warmer by next week, with Tuesday becoming the most generous over the next seven days with the mid to lower the 90s in the forecast. Unfortunately, next week’s conditions will be the same as what we will experience this weekend: dry and sunny with some light cloud cover. So fall-like temperatures are still nowhere in sight for the Grand Valley and Montrose as the summer season continues.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

