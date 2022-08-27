Free Pops in the Park concert in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) Orchestra and Chorus will launch their 51st season on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. with their free annual Pops in the Park concert. The VSA supports volunteer musicians of all ages and walks of life who reside or originate from the Western Slope.

The theme is “big sounds in a big space,” and is a tip-of-the-hat to the long-time, all-volunteer performing arts group’s first performance in the new Montrose Amphitheater. Music selections will highlight contemporary styles, Americana, marches, and light classics, to name a few.

Season 51 will roll out a new performance schedule with quarterly concerts in September, December, February, and April, and will feature the orchestra and chorus at each of these concerts.

Scott Betts is a well-known music educator, clinician, and performer. Betts will guest conduct the orchestra for the season opening concert.

“The VSA is a solid regional orchestra and has so much to offer listeners of all ages,” Betts said. “I hope to see lots of people come out to enjoy the show in this beautiful new space and support this special group that’s been bringing music to life on the Western Slope for over 50 years—it’s an amazing accomplishment!”

Katy Kristoffersen will be in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor. “I am so excited that the chorus will be featured at each concert this season. It is such a fabulous opportunity to collaborate with the orchestra and grow the VSA’s presence and our regional audiences,” Kristoffersen said. “It has truly been a pleasure to be a part of this organization and to work with perhaps the most fun people ever—bet you can’t resist singing along with us!”

“We are extremely grateful to loyal supporters Cimarron Wealth Management—our first ever season partner—and to Pops Concert Partner Go Big Banners for sponsoring the event,” VSA Board President Hartland Clubb, Jr. said.

The VSA hosts these free, outdoor Pops show yearly to highlight the multifaceted influence of choral and symphonic music and to encourage underwriting, sponsorship, and season ticket sales. “Having support from the regional community financially as well as through volunteerism is so important to the vitality of the organization,” Clubb said.

“A regional all-volunteer arts organization such as the VSA is such a rare and special thing for our multi-generational musicians and audiences,” Clubb said. “An orchestra gives meaning to our lives, and in the ears, minds, and hearts of most people, that’s valuable.”

Tickets for the concert series at the Montrose Pavilion will be available for purchase at the Pops event, the group will welcome donations. Tickets can also be found online, in Delta at Clubb’s, and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management and Colorado Smiles.

Local food trucks will be featured.

