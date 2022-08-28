Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant distributes $1.3 million

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP) is awarding $1.3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants for organizations that expand access to Colorado’s outdoors for traditionally excluded youth. From August 22, 2022, to September 30, 2022, these organizations can apply for financial support.

Colorado is well-known for it’s outdoor recreation opportunities, but many communities in Colorado still face barriers to equitable access to the outdoors. The OEGP was signed into law by Governor Polis last year and provides resources to underserved youth and communities to help increase environmental learning opportunities, education, public health, and outdoor fun.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proud to announce the kickoff of the second round of grant applications,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Dugan. “Through the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, we can begin to reduce the barriers that prevent all Coloradans from experiencing Colorado’s state parks and public lands and to build an outdoor community that is inclusive of all.”

Organizations like nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits, and federally recognized tribes that have not previously received OEGP funding can apply for up to $150,000 during this grant cycle.

“The Outdoor Equity Grant Program was created by and for communities that have historically faced barriers to participating in the year-round recreation activities that our beautiful state offers,” said OEGP Board Member Brayhan Reveles. “My personal connection with the natural world is so important to me, however, the ways that traditionally excluded communities connect with the outdoors are sometimes overlooked. Recreating in the outdoors does not mean that you are training for hundred-mile endurance races or multi-day backcountry trips. It can be as simple as bird watching or taking a walk with a friend outside. We aim to fund organizations and programs that honor the many ways that people connect to the land, and invite all to apply.”

The Board of EOGP is compiled of individuals that have experience in recreation and conservation, and who come from the communities the grant program serves.

The Board will accept grant proposals from organizations that will support outdoor activities aimed at Colorado youth, show cultural competence in working with a target population of the OEGP, demonstrate a commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, or that represent the geographic diversity of the state of Colorado.

The OEGP Board is hoping to provide grants for those who were unable to apply to grant programs before due to organizational barriers, and is hoping to encourage organizations of all sizes and with diverse missions to apply. The board will host two virtual meetings to answer questions regarding the grants on Thursday, September 8 at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.. Further information for the grant as well as links for the Q&A can be found on the OEGP website.

“We are excited to announce the next round of funding for the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program. The first round saw significant interest from a wide variety of organizations and we are hopeful our next round can reach even more organizations working to help increase youth access to the outdoors in Colorado,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “We encourage organizations to attend the Q&A sessions and apply for grants. Colorado’s outdoors are for all and the Colorado Department of Natural Resources is dedicated to supporting a welcoming, inclusive and accessible environment for all visitors to our public lands.”

