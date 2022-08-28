Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

I-70 work on Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
I-70 work on Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel is undergoing construction impacts for structure replacement.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-70 should anticipate closure of the far-right lane throughout the project site. During the overnight of August 30 and 31, there will be a single-right lane closure with traffic shifts from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. for striping operations.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-70 should anticipate double-right lane closures on August 30 and 31 with traffic shifts from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. for striping operations. From Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2, there will be either a single left-lane or single right-lane closure from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, ending at noon on Friday.

Additional travel information can be found on the CDOT website.

