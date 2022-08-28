COVID-19 cases expected to decline through October

COVID-19 cases are dropping despite the anticipated increase from fall classes starting.
COVID-19 cases are dropping despite the anticipated increase from fall classes starting.(WBRC)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report indicating that cases of COVID-19 are expected to decline over the next six to eight weeks, even though contact increases due to the beginning of the school year.

“COVID-19 infections have been declining for several weeks which is good news for Coloradans and we expect it to continue this way through early October” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “However, we’ve learned that COVID-19 is unpredictable and new variants could emerge. We continue to monitor closely for several emerging variants and subvariants.”

Most cases across the country and in Colorado are variants of the BA.5 variant. This variant has a growth advantage over the BA.2 variant, primarily due to greater immune escape.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Anyone, regarding vaccine status, should get tested and isolate if they experience any symptoms.

The Colorado School of Public Health assembled the expert group that collaborates with the state on modeling projections. The group includes modeling scientists from Colorado School of Public Health at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and Colorado State University, as well as experts from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Colorado Denver.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident left one dead and sent two to the hospital after a driver lost control of his...
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
A car accident that occurred at nearly midnight on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
The body was discovered Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Body found Saturday in Columbine Park identified

Latest News

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
One death from West Nile Virus in Delta County
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to always lock your vehicles, hide...
Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County
I-70 work on Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
SG Aerospace & Gas
Local manufacturer built parts for Artemis 1 mission