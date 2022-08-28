Local manufacturer built parts for Artemis 1 mission

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SG Aerospace and Gas In Grand Junction assisted in manufacturing components for NASA’s first Artemis 1 Misson that will launch the Orion spacecraft. The goal is to return humankind to the moon.

“There are many different suppliers,” said President of SG Aerospace and Gas, Michael Sneden. “We just happen to have the right fit at the right time to be able to help them along.”

Sneden, an engineer with 20 years of experience, and his team produce components for space systems, and commercial and military aircraft.

“Pretty much everything that flies, we manufacture those components,” added Sneden.

On Monday, the materials SG manufactured will be about 240,000 miles away, orbiting the moon.

SG’s involvement in the Artemis program began about six years ago. Sneden says they’ve manufactured about 50-70 pieces for the Orion capsule.

“We’ve manufactured the module that’s flying on Monday that has been built for three years,” explained Sneden. “Similar to what the Apollo program... there are different divisions we will manufacture components for those right now for separate launches that will happen in upwards to five or six years.”

Sneddon says it’s monumental to see a piece of Grand Junction enter the lunar orbit, “It’s exciting, you know, the things that we do, you know, being in a more of a rural-based community, it’s exciting to see that we’re making a difference.”

