D51 Superintendent listening tour!

D-51 Superintendent listening tour!(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill wants you to know everything he planned for your students. So, District 51 is putting on a listening tour. The tour includes five opportunities to meet Hill in person to get to know him and ask any questions you may have about the current school year. The last two stops on the tour will be virtual with the later of the two being in Spanish.

Hill took over as Superintendent this year. He and his team developed a three step plan to better help students and staff. The plan is prepare and support students/staff and engage/support community members. District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said, “the idea is to get to know the community better. He’s been here for three years but this is a new role for him, so we thought it was a good time to get out in the community and meet people and just exchange ideas.”

For those interested in going to any of the listening days here is the schedule:

Sept. 1 - Best Slope Coffee, 129 N. Peach St., 8-9 a.m.

Sept. 10 - Kiln Coffee Bar, 326 Main St., 9-10 a.m.

Sept. 12 - Mt. Garfield Middle School, 3475 Front St., 4-5 p.m.

Sept. 13 - Career Center, 2935 North Ave., 12-1 p.m.

Sept. 15 - Basil T. Knight, 596 N. Westgate, 7-8 p.m.** 

Sept. 21 - Zoom meeting in English, 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 26 - Zoom meeting in Spanish, 6-7 p.m.

