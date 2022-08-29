Mid-summer heat returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a weekend of partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms, we’re trending drier and much warmer through the week ahead around the Western Slope. We saw plenty of clear skies early this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the valleys and 40s in the higher elevations. We’ll continue to see sunny skies across just about all of the region later this afternoon, with just a few clouds possible primarily in the higher elevations of the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. Today will likely be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of the lower elevations. Any clouds should clear out overnight tonight around the region, and we’ll see overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

The heat continues to build across the region into the middle to end of the work week as an area of high pressure continues to strengthen while it lingers around the Four Corners region. High temperatures through the middle of the week will be in the lower to middle 90s, then the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week across the lower elevations of the Western Slope. We’ll see temperatures within one or two degrees of record values just about every day between Tuesday and Friday in Grand Junction, with Montrose nearing record highs on Friday. We’ll see a few more clouds as the week progresses, but sunny skies will continue to be the main feature of the forecast for the entire work week. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible over the higher elevations of the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide on Wednesday. Outside of that, rain will be very few and very far between this week.

Some slightly better moisture starts to move in by the weekend as a trough tracks across the Canadian border, weakening the ridge some as it drifts farther off to our west. We’ll watch for potentially increasing rain chances into the weekend, but for now we’re staying dry in Grand Junction and Montrose with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

