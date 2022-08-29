Summer like temperatures continue to stick around

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar area until 8 pm tonight. Light scattered showers are moving eastward along the I-70 corridor, which could bring pockets of heavier rainfall to the burn scar.

For our valleys, we continued to stay under the dry conditions; however, this evening, a system started to build up north over the Bookcliffs. Grand Junction experienced a few sprinkles this evening, but overall will continue to remain dry for the remainder of the day. Also, most of our valleys have remained under the same dry conditions as Grand Junction. Higher elevations storms will slowly taper off into the nighttime before most of the Western Slope remains dry.

By tonight, cloud cover will start to push out of the area leading to mainly clear skies for most of the Western Slope. Temperatures will cool once again into the lower 60s for Grand Junction and in the mid-50s for Montrose.

We start a new workweek tomorrow, and temperatures will continue to climb. While the summer season is slowly ending, temperatures will continue to feel warm in the Grand Valley. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s just like today and the upper 80s for Montrose. We will stay around the mid-90s here in Grand Junction from Tuesday to Thursday for Grand Junction before Friday rolls around. Temperatures, finishing off the workweek, will climb into the upper 90s in Grand Junction.

Montrose, though, will have temperatures average around the upper 80s to lower 90s over the next seven days, and conditions will remain dry for both locations. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of our Valleys, while the higher elevations will continue to have scattered showers and storms for the next few days.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

