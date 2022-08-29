SummitWest Care hosts annual golf tournament fundraiser

SummitWest Care
SummitWest Care((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Aug. 29, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local nonprofit organization that’s served the valley for the last 20 years hit the golf course for a good cause.

On Sunday, Summitwest Care hosted its second annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Adobe Creek National Golf Course to raise money for families in need who may not have the funds to get the required medical services.

The medical agency provides pediatric care,  both medical and nonmedical home care services, and telehealth services.

“Part of our goal today is to get our name out there,” said Andrea Smith. “Earn some money for our community and just do something that benefits us and the golf course.”

The agency raised around $10,000.

For more information about Summitwest care, visit summitwestcare.com.

