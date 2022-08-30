Clifton Elementary locked down; student threatened on school grounds

Police believe there is no current danger, despite a harrowing situation
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.(KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Police state that Clifton Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an adult man threatened a student with what appeared to be a gun on school property.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated that an adult man entered school property, threatened one of the students with what appeared to be a gun, then left.

Authorities are opening an investigation into why the threat happened, but stated that it does not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public or the students of Clifton Elementary.

Officials say parents and staff were notified immediately that the school was in lockdown.

Police stated that no one was hurt.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in an issued statement, “Good on the kids for telling the teachers, and great on the school for contacting law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information regarding the incident, but the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they are available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

