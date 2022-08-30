Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Moonpie’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Moonpie'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Moonpie'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Moonpie!

Moonpie is a nine-year-old male Border Collie. Moonpie is a calm loving dog. He loves to get belly rubs and lay by your side. Moonpie walks great on a leash and is well mannered. He does great being around other dogs and children.

If you are looking for a dog who isn’t very high maintenance and is calm and well behaved, Moonpie is perfect for you.

If you are interested in adopting Moonpie contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Latest News

Grand Junction company With Ties to Artemis
Grand Junction company With Ties to Artemis
Collbran Water Grant
Collbran Water Grant
Clifton Library Plans
Clifton Library Plans
D51 Superintendent Listening Tour
D51 Superintendent Listening Tour