Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash

A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that’s similar to a paraglider.

The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to meet the victim in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot, KUSA-TV reported. The victim had reportedly launched from Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

A search team from the Summit County Rescue Group found the victim with assistance from a helicopter and recovered his body. His canopy was found entangled with the broken-off top of a tree. The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Latest News

A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument has...
Judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The Denver Broncos' new owners have tabbed NFL International CEO Damani Leech as the team's new...
Broncos new president to put international expertise to use