Sunny skies keep us unseasonably warm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The coolest air of the week moved through the Western Slope yesterday under mostly sunny to sunny skies. We only say that because it’s only going to get warmer from here through the remainder of the week. Mostly sunny to sunny skies return to the region today, and temperatures later this afternoon will surge into the lower and middle 90s. Forecast highs in Grand Junction and Montrose will both come within a degree of tying the record high for today. Clouds will once again clear out this evening and overnight tonight, with overnight lows settling back down into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Some small changes will move into the higher elevations of the Western Slope on Wednesday. The area of high pressure that has kept us sunny and dry through Monday and Tuesday moves a little more to our west, bringing some northerly flow over the region. Those northerly winds could develop clouds and rain over the higher elevations as the wind blows up and over the terrain. We’ll see a little bit of an increase in cloud cover over much of the region, with a little bit better chance of a few showers over the Continental Divide and the San Juan Mountains by the afternoon. We’ll still see mostly sunny skies in Grand Junction and Montrose, with temperatures once again nearing record highs in the lower to middle 90s. Skies once again quickly clear overnight Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies return to a majority of the Western Slope on Thursday, then continue into the weekend as well. Highs will continue to warm into the middle and upper 90s, with some places in and around Grand Junction potentially approaching the lower 100s by Friday. The ridge should weaken just a little bit by the end of the weekend and into early next week, bringing in a few more clouds and cooling us off a couple of degrees. It’ll still be unseasonably warm, though, with high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.

Looking well out into the end of the forecast periods for some of the model data that we use to forecast, there is some model agreement in this ridge of high pressure starting to weaken by the middle of next week. While it is still way too far out to start talking specifics for weather conditions, that would definitely bring temperatures back toward seasonal norms for this time of year.

