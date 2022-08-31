Baggage handler killed in belt loader entanglement at New Orleans airport

FILE - The main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner,...
FILE - The main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., is shown on Nov. 5, 2019. A worker has died after an accident at the airport.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An airport worker is dead after her hair was caught in a belt loader at the New Orleans airport, officials say.

The 26-year-old, identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office as Jermani Thompson, was injured Tuesday at around 10 p.m on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded and maintained, the director of communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport said.

A spokesperson for GAT Airline Ground Support, where Thompson was employed, said she was working to offload a plane that had landed, WVUE reported. They say her hair got tangled in a belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time,” the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support said.

Thompson was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
FILE - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is shown in this file photo. Sources said...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Latest News

Authorities are searching for the driver of a white van involved in a hit-and-run accident that...
VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants