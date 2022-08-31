Grass off-leash temporarily closed at Las Calonias dog park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The east side of the off-leash park at the Dog Park at Las Calonias is temporarily closed for routine aeration and fertilization. Temporary signs marking the closure have been posted at the park.

The park routinely closes sections of the park for maintenance to ensure healthy grass.

The grassy area is scheduled to reopen at the end of next week, meaning it will be closed over Labor Day. The closure will allow time for the aeration and fertilization to settle before the space is used again by dogs and their owners.

The wood chip area of the dog park on the west side will remain open. Having multiple fenced areas within the dog park help allow the grass to remain healthy while still giving community members, visitors, and their fluffy friends a year-round place to play.

The city does have another dog park located at Canyon View on the north side of Grand Junction. The two parks are the only places in Grand Junction that allow dogs off-leash. Mesa County Animal Control Services enforces the leash law within city limits and will issue citations to owners with pets who are of-leash outside of those designated areas.

