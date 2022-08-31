I-70 wreck kills one, sends 3 to the hospital

Part of the westbound lane is closed, and motorists should expect full closure soon
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently under investigation.(David Jones)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Troopers confirm one person is dead and another critically injured after an early morning wreck on I-70 west of Grand Junction.

Investigators say victims were headed toward Mack in a Kia Soul when another car, an Acura, rear ended them near mile marker twelve.

The Colorado State Patrol stated that the accident was reported around 7 a.m. this morning.

Officials say emergency crews also rushed the two people in the Acura to the hospital.  But their injuries are described as not life threatening.

Right now only the right-hand westbound lane is closed, but investigators say when troopers launch their crash investigation all westbound traffic will be stopped.

